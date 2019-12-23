A former Democratic governor of Hawaii is calling for Rep. Tulsi Gabbard to resign from Congress over her absent record in the House of Representatives.

Former Gov. Neil Abercrombie said “I feel very strongly the 2nd District of Hawaii must be fully represented,” according to Honolulu Civil Beat. Gabbard, who represents Oahu and outlying islands in Hawaii, recently moved to New Hampshire to focus on the primary race there.

According to Hawaii Public Radio’s Ashley Mizuo, Abercrombie said it was “unacceptable” that Gabbard missed a vote on the federal budget. Abercrombie also pointed to missed votes on appropriations bills and also cited her infamous “present” vote during the impeachment of President Donald Trump.

Abercrombie says that she has been unable to represent Hawaii while running her presidential campaign he lists her missed votes and her present vote on the impeachment hearings . @TulsiGabbard #TulsiGabbard — Ashley Mizuo (@AshleyMizuo) December 23, 2019

If she resigns there will need to be a special election for her seat. He says he would be still supporting @kaikahele (he’s a co-chair in his campaign) Abercrombie says he was one of Tulsi’s earliest supporter… but he has left her a message about this — Ashley Mizuo (@AshleyMizuo) December 23, 2019

He says that her not voting on the budget is unacceptable and that @TulsiGabbard allowing a special election for her seat would be the respectable thing to do and how she could help Hawaii #2020Election — Ashley Mizuo (@AshleyMizuo) December 23, 2019

Abercrombie has endorsed Hawaii state Sen. Kai Kahele, who previously announced a primary challenge to the incumbent Gabbard – who has said she does not intend to seek re-election.

