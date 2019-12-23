comScore

Former Hawaii Governor Calls for Tulsi Gabbard to Resign from Congress

By Connor MannionDec 23rd, 2019, 4:51 pm

Tulsi Gabbard demands Hillary Clinton apologize and retract her remarks.

A former Democratic governor of Hawaii is calling for Rep. Tulsi Gabbard to resign from Congress over her absent record in the House of Representatives.

Former Gov. Neil Abercrombie said “I feel very strongly the 2nd District of Hawaii must be fully represented,” according to Honolulu Civil Beat. Gabbard, who represents Oahu and outlying islands in Hawaii, recently moved to New Hampshire to focus on the primary race there.

According to Hawaii Public Radio’s Ashley Mizuo, Abercrombie said it was “unacceptable” that Gabbard missed a vote on the federal budget. Abercrombie also pointed to missed votes on appropriations bills and also cited her infamous “present” vote during the impeachment of President Donald Trump.

Abercrombie has endorsed Hawaii state Sen. Kai Kahele, who previously announced a primary challenge to the incumbent Gabbard – who has said she does not intend to seek re-election.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]

Filed Under:

Follow Mediaite:

You may also like: