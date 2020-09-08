WATCH: Joe Biden Specifically Condemns Antifa Violence in Local Interview

Former Vice President Joe Biden specifically condemned violence committed by Antifa during the unrest that has gripped the nation for months.

The Democratic presidential nominee sat for a trio of local interviews in Pennsylvania to start the week, including Harrisburg NBC station WGAL.

Toward the end of the brief interview, told WGAL’s Barbara Barr that he has condemned violent unrest from the beginning, and attacked President Donald Trump for not doing the same.

“I condemned it across the board. The president still hasn’t condemned the far right folks coming out and protesting and using violence,” Biden said.

“Do you condemn Antifa?” Barr asked.

“Yes I do, abso — violence, no matter who it is,” Biden replied.

Elsewhere in the interview, Biden ripped Trump on the economy, telling Barr that Pennsylvania voters have “seen what four years has given them. Unemployment rate is triple what it was, I mean we’re in a situation where he has walked away from, waved the white flag on dealing with COVID, only concerned about whether the stock market is looking good.”

He also repeated his position on fracking, telling Barr “I am absolutely opposed to ending fracking. I said was I would not permit more fracking on federal lands. The fracking that’s taking place now I would not stop at all.”

Watch the clip above via WGAL.

