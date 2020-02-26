No 2020 Presidential candidate has made more stops on Fox News than Rep. Tulsi Gabbard (D-HI). And while the Hawaii congressman’s congresswoman’s chances of capturing the nomination are just about nil, one Fox News anchor is floating the prospect of Gabbard earning a spot on the bottom of the ticket.

During a Wednesday afternoon interview on Your World with Neil Cavuto, the eponymous anchor questioned Gabbard on the possibility of Democratic frontrunner Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) naming her as Vice Presidential nominee.

“You know, some people look at Bernie Sanders; he’s too old, too extreme,” Cavuto said. “And that if he ran and got the nomination, he’d need to seek out somebody young. Maybe a woman. Someone whose views are quite to that extreme.”

Cavuto paused, and told Gabbard, “That’s you.”

The congresswoman laughed.

“I know you’re trying to break news right now here, Neil,” she said.

“No, you kidding?” Cavuto said, tongue-in-cheek. “I just look at stocks.”

Gabbard demurred.

“Bernie is a friend,” she said. “But I’m very focused on doing exactly what we’re doing. Carrying this message that I’m sharing with you and your viewers here today.”

Cavuto pressed.

“Well that would moderate what seems an extreme ticket, right?”

“Potentially so,” Gabbard replied, coyly.

Watch above, via Fox News.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]