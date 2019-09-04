On Tuesday, the Biden campaign said that while they’re hoping to win the state of Iowa, they do not consider it a must-win state. Per Politico:

“Do I think we have to win Iowa? No,” a senior adviser told campaign reporters Tuesday in a background briefing. The adviser said Iowa, which holds the first nominating contest in the nation, will be “critical.” “We think we’re going to win. We think it’s going to be a dogfight. … But we think there are several candidates in this field, there’s probably three or four, that are going to go awhile.”

On America’s Newsroom this morning, Fox News’ Bret Baier said, “If you’re the frontrunner, you’re expected to win every place. When you start saying in September that it’s not necessary for you to win Iowa and you don’t have to win it, that’s not exactly the best message out there. I think that spells a little bit of trouble.”

Baier said it may be hard for Biden to “bounce back” in South Carolina if he loses big in Iowa and New Hampshire, saying, “Inevitability is one of the things that he’s running on. The ability to beat Donald Trump, the ability to be the best candidate. If suddenly the Democratic… primary voters decide ‘you know what, he’s not the best, and we think there’s somebody better,’ that inevitability think starts running out very quickly.”

Polls taken in the last few months show Biden leading in Iowa.

You can watch above, via Fox News.

