Fox News correspondent Gillian Turner reported on Fox News Sunday about concerns from top Pentagon and national security officials about the delays in the presidential transition.

President Donald Trump has refused to concede the election and there have been reports of transition delays, particularly regarding the Joe Biden team not receiving important national security briefings yet.

Wallace asked Turner, “Is there a legitimate national concern here about the delay in the Biden transition getting access to some of this information?”

Turner bluntly reported, “I have yet to talk to a single source this week at DOD, serving in the military, in the national security policy space, or in the intelligence community who says they think this is a good idea, that the Trump administration blocking the incoming Biden administration from getting access to classified documents is a good idea.”

“They’re all lining up down the row saying this is not a good thing, it makes the Biden presidency less prepared to protect the homeland from day one,” she said.

Turner — who served in the White House National Security Council under Presidents Bush and Obama — recalled the transition period where officials “started prepping classified briefings for the incoming national security team more than six months out, that’s widely considered to be the gold standard — this ain’t that.”

