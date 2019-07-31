2020 presidential candidate Mayor Pete Buttigieg guessed that a weird smudge on his forehead during the Democratic debate was probably a bug he squished and didn’t wipe off his head.

Buttigieg was appearing on CNN’s New Day Wednesday morning where Alisyn Camerota asked him about the smudge, which confounded viewers of the Tuesday night debate.

“I have a totally cosmetic story for you?” Camerota asked “Did you have a smudge on your forehead and what was that?”

“So our best guess is that — there were these little gnats around. Maybe I smushed one and it got on my forehead. I don’t know. That’s the thing about having something on your forehead. Hopefully it didn’t distract from the message,” Buttigieg said.

“It shows lightning-quick reflexes,” John Berman commented.

“You want to show you can do many things at once,” Buttigieg said.

Watch above, via CNN.

