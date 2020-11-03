Fox News host Sean Hannity’s politics commentary website got roasted by Twitter users on Tuesday for attempting to place Representative Ilhan Omar (D-MN) on blast for encouraging same-day voting in Minnesota.

“NOT A JOKE: Ilhan Omar Tells Residents ‘You Don’t Have to be Registered to Vote’ in Minnesota,” touted a headline and attached article sent out by Hannity’s Twitter account to his over 5.3 million followers on Tuesday afternoon.

Hannity’s short post features two small grafs that neglected to mention that Omar’s statement is factually correct.

“Controversial Congresswoman Ilhan Omar shocked users on social media Tuesday when she claimed ‘You don’t have to be registered to vote in Minnesota’ because the state has ‘same day registration at the polls,'” the article states.

Business Insider senior politics reporter Grace Panetta pointed out that Omar’s voting comment was spot on.

Correct, Minnesota is one of 19 states with same-day voter registration! https://t.co/xjhShPBwcE https://t.co/IITKrZgX3U — Grace Panetta (@grace_panetta) November 3, 2020

Omar responded to Hannity’s article on Tuesday afternoon tweeting, “Where is the lie, we are proud to have same day registration here in the great state of Minnesota.”

Where is the lie, we are proud to have same day registration here in the great state of Minnesotan. Access to the ballot box is a priority for us, I know it’s a hard concept for republican to understand. pic.twitter.com/JZK4OBKtvT — Ilhan Omar (@IlhanMN) November 3, 2020

Others on Twitter further called out Hannity’s site over their “NOT A JOKE” headline.

NOT A JOKE: Minnesota has same day voter registration. https://t.co/0bo6wTsSyz — Molly Hensley-Clancy (@mollyhc) November 3, 2020

NOT A JOKE, because she’s completely correct that Minnesota has same-day registration.https://t.co/OrYBhTK7Lb Thanks for getting the word out, Sean! https://t.co/vBrMR18uyE — Kevin M. Kruse (@KevinMKruse) November 3, 2020

NOT A JOKE: it’s true. Minnesota has same-day registration. https://t.co/VA5JqhuWQL — Bradley P. Moss (@BradMossEsq) November 3, 2020

Also NOT A JOKE: you don’t need to be registered to vote in Connecticut either. It’s called Election Day registration. If you’re not registered, you can still vote by 8pm today. Click here to find out how: https://t.co/bR1zUT0Pj8 https://t.co/sG6BIcPFPl — Chris Murphy (@ChrisMurphyCT) November 3, 2020

Hello Sean, Minnesotan here! The State of Minnesota, in its infinite wisdom, decided it was – bear with me here – a good idea to help ensure that its citizens could vote! So, there’s same-day registration, which means you don’t need to pre-register in order to go to the polls. https://t.co/3eHeFhJaSP — Brian Klaas (@brianklaas) November 3, 2020

Hannity’s commentary site didn’t immediately return a request for comment from Mediaite.

