Hannity Website Gets Roasted Over Attempt to Put Ilhan Omar On Blast for Encouraging Election Day Voting

By Zachary PetrizzoNov 3rd, 2020, 4:52 pm

Fox News host Sean Hannity’s politics commentary website got roasted by Twitter users on Tuesday for attempting to place Representative Ilhan Omar (D-MN) on blast for encouraging same-day voting in Minnesota.

“NOT A JOKE: Ilhan Omar Tells Residents ‘You Don’t Have to be Registered to Vote’ in Minnesota,” touted a headline and attached article sent out by Hannity’s Twitter account to his over 5.3 million followers on Tuesday afternoon.

Screenshot via Twitter

Hannity’s short post features two small grafs that neglected to mention that Omar’s statement is factually correct.

“Controversial Congresswoman Ilhan Omar shocked users on social media Tuesday when she claimed ‘You don’t have to be registered to vote in Minnesota’ because the state has ‘same day registration at the polls,'” the article states.

Business Insider senior politics reporter Grace Panetta pointed out that Omar’s voting comment was spot on.

Omar responded to Hannity’s article on Tuesday afternoon tweeting, “Where is the lie, we are proud to have same day registration here in the great state of Minnesota.”

Others on Twitter further called out Hannity’s site over their “NOT A JOKE” headline.

Hannity’s commentary site didn’t immediately return a request for comment from Mediaite.

