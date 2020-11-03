comScore

IT'S ELECTION DAY. HERE'S HOW THE NETWORKS ARE COVERING IT.

video

Obama Shares Final Election Day Message: ‘We’ll Decide as a Nation Who We Really Are’

By Josh FeldmanNov 3rd, 2020, 4:37 pm

Former President Barack Obama tweeted out one final Election Day message to voters Tuesday afternoon, emphasizing how turning out to vote in just three key states could make a big difference.

Obama has been on the campaign trail supporting Joe Biden, holding rallies where he has been very blunt in going after President Donald Trump’s record.

In his Election Day video, Obama said, “The actions you take today will determine what kind of country we decide to be.”

The former president made a point of bringing up “how tight it was four years ago in Michigan, Wisconsin, and Pennsylvania” — three crucial states this election as well, Pennsylvania in particular.

“Less than a one percent difference determined the outcome of the entire election,” Obama said. “Today, we’ll decide as a nation who we really are. Make a decision about what you’re going to do about it, and then go do it. Our democracy depends on it.”

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]

Filed Under:

Josh Feldman - Senior Editor

Josh Feldman is a Senior Editor at Mediaite. Email him here: [email protected] Follow him on Twitter: @feldmaniac

You may also like: