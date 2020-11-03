Former Democratic Senate Majority Leader Harry Reid expressed hope that Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) loses his seat in the election, claiming Graham “went to the dark side” for President Donald Trump.

“The United States is a country that people look to with envy because of our two-party system. It’s worked out well. I believe in the two-party system,” Reid said during an interview on MSNBC, before claiming, “Donald Trump is ruining the brand of the Republican Party.”

“That’s why you have the Lincoln Project and many other Republicans who are outwardly saying we can’t have Trump again, we gotta get rid of him, because he’s ruining the Republican Party,” he continued. “And that’s the truth.”

“I think that what we’ve seen in the Senate, my colleagues in the Senate, I think they have been very disappointing to me. They should not have put up with what Trump has done,” Reid declared, arguing, “He’s done so much damage to the institution of the Senate and the country. Republicans, except for Mitt Romney, nobody will speak out against him.”

Reid went on to predict that the Democratic Party would win Senate races in Colorado, Montana, Maine, North Carolina, Arizona, Iowa, Alaska, and Georgia, before blasting Graham.

“It’s very hard for me to say this, because Lindsey and I have worked together on stuff, but when John McCain died, he just went to the dark side. He was happier playing golf with Donald Trump,” Reid concluded. “I hope that Lindsey loses. That’s difficult for me to say, but I sure hope he loses.”

Watch above via MSNBC.

