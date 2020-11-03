2020 Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden delivered a fiery election day speech to supporters in Philadelphia, promising bipartisan unity and a rebuild of the middle class if he becomes president.

“We have an enormous opportunity as a country… We have an enormous opportunity,” declared Biden to a group of supporters on Tuesday. “Not only are we going to be able to overcome this virus by taking some smart moves — for real, we are going to do it — but secondly, we are going to rebuild the middle class.”

“And by the way, the middle class built this country and unions built the middle class,” he continued, adding, “Thirdly, I promise you this, while I’m running as a proud Democrat, if you elect me, I’m going to be an American president. There’s going to be no red states or blue states, just the United States of America.”

Biden went on to say, “We are in a better position than any nation in the whole world,” claiming, “We have more great research universities, where everything comes out of, than all the rest of the world combined. We just have to remember who we are, dammit. This is the United States of America.”

“We choose hope over fear. We choose truth over lies. We choose science over fiction. We can take this,” he concluded.

Watch above via Fox News.

