“Our campaign has had a very good night.”

Former Vice President Joe Biden live-streamed a speech to supporters tonight after winning the Democratic primaries in Florida and Illinois.

Biden talked about how his campaign is building a “broad coalition” the party needs to win in November.

He also made a point of reaching out to people supporting Bernie Sanders (given the growing expectation Biden will ultimately be the Democratic nominee):

“Senator Sanders and I disagree on tactics, but we share a common vision for the need to provide affordable health care for all Americans, reduce income inequity that has risen so drastically, to tackling the existential threat of our time, climate change. Senator Sanders and his supporters have brought a remarkable passion and tenacity to all of these issues. Together they have shifted the fundamental conversation in this country. So let me say especially to the young voters who have been inspired by Senator Sanders: I hear you. I know what’s at stake. I know what we have to do. Our goal as a campaign, and my goal as a candidate for president, is to unify this party and then to unify the nation.”

Biden also used his speech to address growing concerns about the coronavirus across the country.

You can watch above, via CNN.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]