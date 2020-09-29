Prior to Tuesday night’s debate, Joe Biden posted a mocking message about the “earpiece and performance enhancers” he has ready for the debate.

In the weeks leading up to this first presidential debate of 2020, President Donald Trump has accused his Democratic opponent of taking performance enhancing drugs of some kind. He first leveled that allegation in an interview with Washington Examiner chief political correspondent Byron York, who wrote Trump “based his call entirely on his own observations and not on any actual knowledge of Biden’s actions.”

Additionally, the Trump team accused Biden earlier Tuesday of refusing a “pre-debate inspection for electronic earpieces” and continued fueling that hours ahead of the debate, including trying to get #CheckJoesEars trending.

The Biden campaign responded, “Of course he’s not wearing an earpiece and we never asked for breaks. If we’re playing that game, then you know, the Trump team asked Chris Wallace not to mention the number of deaths from Covid once during the debate. You can consider that confirmed from the Biden campaign. See how easy that was to try to throw up a distraction?”

The tweet Biden sent out tonight showed off his “earpiece” (Apple headphones) and his “performance enhancers” — Jeni’s ice cream:

It’s debate night, so I’ve got my earpiece and performance enhancers ready. pic.twitter.com/EhOiWdjh1b — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) September 29, 2020

