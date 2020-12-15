Vice President-elect Kamala Harris said Tuesday she “applauds” Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell for finally speaking with Joe Biden after acknowledging publicly for the first time he’s the President-elect.

In an interview with ABC News’ Robin Roberts, Harris said, “I think it’s critically important. I applaud Mitch McConnell for talking to Joe Biden today.”

EXCLUSIVE: Vice Pres.-elect Kamala Harris applauds Senate Majority Leader McConnell for accepting election results, telling @RobinRoberts, “It would’ve been better if it were earlier, but it happened…that’s what’s most important.” MORE TOMORROW on @GMA. https://t.co/jZhtOyuCtz pic.twitter.com/Avr4JpyLlY — Good Morning America (@GMA) December 15, 2020

“It would’ve been better if it were earlier, but it happened, and that’s what’s most important,” she added. “Let’s more forward.”

McConnell and several other Republican senators have acknowledged the election is over, even as the president himself and some of his allies refuse to accept reality.

