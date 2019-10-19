2020 presidential candidate Sen. Kamala Harris (D-CA) argued Mick Mulvaney essentially told the truth when he admitted to a quid pro quo between President Donald Trump and Ukraine.

Appearing on AC360 Friday night, Anderson Cooper asked her how Mulvaney could claim Trump didn’t say Ukraine should investigate the Bidens when he’s said it multiple times.

“He is committing these acts that are violations of the law in the open. In the plain sight of the American people. And I think there are some who might be confused and might try to interpret–well how could he possible hi be kiting a crime if if happens in public? There are plenty of crimes let me tell you as a former prosecutor that happen in public,” Harris said.

“Mick Mulvaney–people say ‘well he must have meant something else, how could he possibly have told the truth about the fact that this was quid pro quo?’ That’s called a confession. That also happens a lot in criminal cases,” she continued.

“So, what we are seeing is frankly not atypical in a criminal proceeding. And in criminal cases which there are confessions, that’s why we have that term. And we use it often,” she said. “That’s why we have the term witnesses.”

“I’m always fascinated in courtrooms in when a defendant or attorney argues no one would be so stupid as to do what my client is accused of the way he is accused of it when in fact many people are that stupid to do things exactly as they are charged with,” Cooper commented.

Watch above, via CNN.

