Presidential candidate Sen. Kamala Harris (D-CA) urged the whistleblower to go directly to Congress with their concerns about President Donald Trump’s conversations with a foreign leader.

“I absolutely urge this whistleblower to go directly to Congress, whether in closed session or open….you have an obligation to let the American people know when any member of our government is collaborating with a foreign government to undermine our democracy,” Harris told NBC’s Vaughn Hillyard.

.@KamalaHarris: “[Whistleblower] may feel a sense of concern that they’re going to be attacked by this president, but the American people will stand with you…This is about a solemn duty that this person…to do everything we can to reinforce the integrity of our democracy.” https://t.co/830GeWIJEH pic.twitter.com/JBf42bD9Ym — Vaughn Hillyard (@VaughnHillyard) September 20, 2019

“This is so much bigger than any individual,” she said. “The United States Congress has a duty, a statutory duty, to engage in oversight when there has been abuse. So this is about, again, Congress’s ability to do its job.”

Harris then said the whistleblower “may feel a sense of concern that they’re going to be attacked by this president, but the American people will stand with you.”

The impasse between the whistleblower, who is backed by an Inspector General, and the Office of the Director of National Intelligence has exposed an apparent loophole in the law governing whistleblowing through proper channels.

Under current whistleblower laws, the whistleblower isn’t technically allowed to go directly to Congress because acting Director of National Intelligence Joseph Maguire is refusing to share the complaint with Congress.

