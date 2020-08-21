Karl Rove Damns Biden With Faint Praise: ‘That’s An Old Guy, and He’s Doing His Best’

As pundits across all three networks raved about Joe Biden’s DNC speech on Thursday night, the compliments from Fox News analyst Karl Rove were far more backhanded in nature.

Speaking as part of the Fox News panel moments after the former vice president concluded his remarks, Rove called Biden’s address “a very good speech” — saluting the Democratic presidential nominee for painting himself as a uniter, and noting that Republican strategists should be concerned if he continues positioning himself in the middle. On the flip side, the former George W. Bush adviser also pointed out that Biden “fleetingly mentioned” policy during his speech.

What stuck most with Rove, though, was Biden’s delivery. Specifically, the visuals that he presented standing behind the podium.

“While it was a strong performance for him tonight reading off the teleprompter, I wonder though, if you look at it, if it didn’t remind you, really, that he is 77 years old,” Rove said. “There were moments where — granted, he didn’t misstate, he didn’t lose words, the flow was pretty good — but you looked at him, and you said, ‘that’s an old guy and he’s doing his best.'”

The comment comes one day after Rove’s fellow panelist, Brit Hume, stunned his colleagues on Outnumbered by trashing Biden’s mental acuity and calling him “senile.”

Watch above, via Fox News.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]