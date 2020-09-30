Kellyanne Conway Accuses Joe Biden of Lying About Her At Debate — Here’s What Happened

Ex-Trump adviser Kellyanne Conway accused 2020 Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden of lying about her during his debate with the president on Tuesday.

During the debate, Biden claimed President Donald Trump’s “own former spokesperson” said “You know, riots and chaos and violence help his cause,” seemingly referencing comments from Conway in August.

Biden had previously criticized Conway for her comments about civil unrest, misquoting her to claim that she said violence in cities was “better for us.”

Here’s the full quote from Conway, made on Fox News in August, with the relevant comment bolded:

I also noticed there was a quote today from a restaurateur in Wisconsin saying, ‘are you protesters trying to get Donald Trump re-elected?’ He knows full stop and I guess Mayor Pete knows full stop that the more chaos and anarchy and vandalism and violence reigns, the better it is for the very clear choice on who is best on public safety.

The former Trump adviser shot back at Biden’s debate remark on Tuesday, tweeting, “Thanks for debate shout-out, creepy/sleepy/weepy JOE, but you lied. And don’t sniff my hair, either.”

Thanks for debate shout-out, creepy/sleepy/weepy JOE, but you lied. And don’t sniff my hair, either. https://t.co/MaNckWRB2n — Kellyanne Conway (@KellyannePolls) September 30, 2020

Conway stepped down from her position as counselor to the president in August, as her husband and prominent Trump critic George Conway stepped away from his role at the Lincoln Project.

The two stepped away from the public sphere following a public social media feud with their 15-year-old daughter Claudia Conway, who claimed she was looking at emancipation from her prominent parents.

