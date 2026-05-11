‘Actually a Disease’: Trump Goes Off on TDS During Maternal Healthcare Event

President Donald Trump signed an executive order in the Oval Office on Monday launching moms.gov, a website aimed at supporting expectant mothers with additional resources. During the event, Trump riffed about his moves to cap the price of prescription drugs and slammed the media over what he claimed was a refusal to cover the topic.

“The media, they don’t want to write about it. Think of it. We’re reducing drug prices by 50%, 60%, or 80%, or 75%. Anyway, it’s all about the phrasing of the question. And the media doesn’t write about it. It’s amazing. It’s so sad. It’s biased. And that’s why the media… Their approval rating went down just today—12%. You’re at 12%?” Trump said as aides and sponsors of the maternal healthcare initiative laughed.

“That’s why I got elected with 97% bad stories. I won in a landslide because you have no credibility. So I wish the media would write about it. It’s probably the biggest story. Certainly, it’s got to be maybe the biggest story in medicine, if you think about it,” he continued. The news media have indeed extensively covered Trump’s push to lower prescription drug costs, including outlets he often cites as his foes. A quick search shows the New York Times, MS NOW, and The Atlantic all published multiple articles about TrumpRX and his promises to lower prices.

As Trump continued, he quipped that because “Trump Derangement Syndrome” is so rampant in D.C., he’s going to start proposing the opposite policy of what he wants to see done in order to get results.

“And many states are investing in improving maternal health care. Every Democrat in Congress voted against this historic funding. Well, they suffer from Trump derangement, to be honest. They don’t even know what they’re looking at. They can’t even see straight. But I have a new way out. I’m going to propose something the opposite of what I want, and we will have massive amounts of legislation,” Trump insisted, adding:

No, just all I have to do is say we will not build the wall and they’ll be mad at us. That’s not what I’m going to do, Katie [Britt]. We’ll put it in. I’m going the opposite. That whatever is bad, I’m going to… Go for it, and they’ll approve what’s good, finally. Now, they’ve got serious Trump derangement syndrome, which actually is a disease. I’m hearing it is actually a disease.

Watch the full clip above via Fox News.

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