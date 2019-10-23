Hillary Clinton’s camp seems to be doing suspiciously little to quell speculation that the former secretary of state might jump into the 2020 presidential race.

Appearing on Tucker Carlson Tonight Wednesday, longtime Clinton adviser Philippe Reines left the door wide open on a potential 2020 run.

“She ran for president because she thought she would be the best president,” Reines said. “If she still thought that now, if she thought she had the best odds of beating Donald Trump, I think she would think about it long and hard.”

Carlson followed up.

“She hasn’t foreclosed the possibility?” He asked.

“No,” Reines said.

The longtime Clinton adviser went on to say, “This is a huge if. But if she were jump in for whatever reason, and the party has moved someplace that she hasn’t, then she won’t get the votes. That’s the point of the primary. There are still 19 people. There are a few that are in double digits. If she were to run, and people she’s too left, too right, too center, that’s the beauty of it. They get to vote against whatever they want.

“She’s not running because she has any anxiety about the Democratic field. She really likes a lot of the people running. She knows them well. She thought about some of them for her vice presidency. But there might be a reason that she would be the best person, not only to beat Donald Trump, but to govern after Donald Trump.”

Watch above, via Fox News.

