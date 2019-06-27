During and after part one of NBC’s Democratic primary debate, a number of people, including Rep. Tulsi Gabbard, said the network was unfairly favoring Elizabeth Warren. On This Morning on Thursday, CBS News’ chief correspondent Major Garrett said the same, knocking the rival network for the apparent bias.

“What is interesting to me about last night is Elizabeth Warren got five questions in the first 40 minutes,” said Garrett as they discussed the debate. “That solidified the appearance of her being the most important person on that stage.”

CBS This Morning co-host Gayle King agreed. “I noticed that, too, Major,” she said. “If I was the other candidates I would say –-“

Garrett continued as King added her observation. “And other candidates were getting a little uncomfortable with it,” said Garrett.

King agreed again. Garrett pointed out it was less lop-sided in the second hour of the debate, which interestingly was the portion when Warren super-fan Rachel Maddow was co-moderating with Chuck Todd.

“Now, she was less visible in the second hour, but just that prominence of getting that many questions sort of signaled to the audience: this is the most important person on the stage. Whether she is or not, we’ll find out,” said Garrett.

In the clip above, he also critiques the way the media and political commentators view and “score” debates, pointing out that when interviewing voters in places like Iowa, they have very different views on who did well and who did not.

Thursday night will feature a pair of major front-runners, Joe Biden and Bernie Sanders, as well as some very popular candidates like Kamala Harris. Will there be another lop-sided first hour? Stick with Mediaite’s ongoing coverage to find out, and watch live online here.

Watch Major Garrett above, courtesy of CBS News.

