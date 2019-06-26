Rep. Tulsi Gabbard’s (D-HI) Twitter account raged against MSNBC during their hosting of the first 2020 Democratic presidential debate in Miami, as her sister logged on to accuse the network of favoring Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA), who has been surging in the polls.

“It’s clear who MSNBC wants to be president: Elizabeth Warren. They’re giving her more time than all the other candidates combined,” wrote Vrindavan Gabbard, a sister of the lawmaker’s, in the middle of her sibling’s appearance on the Democratic debate stage Wednesday night. “They aren’t giving any time to Tulsi at all. -V (Tulsi’s sister)”

Warren, who quickly took charge of the debates by leading the conversation into Medicare for All territory, has been surging in polls in past weeks. While former Vice President Joe Biden still leads the pack of Democratic candadites, with a 24 percent mark on the latest Economist/YouGov poll, but Warren has almost caught up, notching an 18 point favorbility rating in the survey — which placed her ahead of the former second place holder, Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT).

