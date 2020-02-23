Former 2020 Democratic primary candidate Marianne Williamson made a surprise appearance at a Bernie Sanders rally in Austin, Texas, to offer him her endorsement for president.

Williamson, who dropped out of the race in early January and expressed her support for 2020 rival Andrew Yang just one month ago, reprised her endorsement of Sanders, who she had also endorsed in the 2016 presidential primary.

Jumping on stage to wild cheers, Williamson started by recalling her days as a schoolgirl in Houston and being moved by the “liberty and justice for all” portion of the Pledge of Allegiance, adding that it “turned me into a woman who gets really pissed when I see it not happening.”

“You know what else I learned in that public school in Houston, Texas, I learned my history,” she said. “I learned that were other generations just like this one for whom it was time to stand up.” Invoking abolitionists, women suffragists, and civil right protestors, Williamson compared their social justice movements to the current one fueling Sanders’ rise to be the Democratic frontrunner.

“It was the people who rose up and the people who woke up and the people who stepped in…and now it is our turn,” Williamson declared to cheers. “And, of course, we’re being told, ‘It can’t happen, he can’t beat Trump, Bernie can’t beat Trump. It can’t happen. Well, what do you think they told the abolitionists? They said ‘Abolishing slavey is impossible. It can’t happen.’ And they said to the women suffragettes: ‘Oh, it’s impossible, it can’t happen.’ And they said to the civil rights workers, ‘It’s not possible, it can’t happen.'”

“They stood up for what America can be,” she added. “We have been trained in American over the last few decades to expect too little. To say, ‘pretty please’ about things that should be the right of every American.”

“Today, we are tired of saying ‘pretty please,'” Williamson proclaimed, winding up an emotional conclusion. “Because we’re going to stand up and we’re going to show up because we woke up and we’re going to say with grace and we’re going to say with style and we’re going to say to all those who say liberty and justice cannot be done: ‘Sure as hell can be, because we’re here and we’re with Bernie!”

Williamson’s speech begins at the 11:00 mark in video below.

