Fresh off his victory in the Nevada Democratic caucuses, Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders sat down for a 60 Minutes interview with Anderson Cooper, discussing several foreign policy issues that he might face if he were elected president, including when military intervention would be warranted and if he would be willing to meet with North Korean leader Kim Jong-un.

Cooper noted that Sanders had criticized President Donald Trump as likely to “get us into an unnecessary war,” and asked the senator if he believed there were situations where American military intervention was necessary.

“Absolutely, of course I do,” replied Sanders, adding that such action would “hopefully be as rare as possible,” but that “we have the best military in the world.”

Cooper then asked Sanders what his criteria would be for sending in the military.

“Threats against the American people, to be sure. Threats against our allies,” said Sanders. “I believe in NATO. I believe that the United States, everything being equal, should be working with other countries in alliance, not doing it alone.”

Specifically asked about the possibility of China took military action against Taiwan, Sanders again replied affirmatively that as president, he would authorize military intervention.

“That’s something, yeah,” said Sanders. “I think we have got to make it clear to countries around the world that we will not sit by and allow invasions to take place, absolutely.”

American support for Taiwan has been a source for tensions with China for decades, with the United States’ official position long established as preserving the status quo and opposing China using any military force against Taiwan.

The U.S. has also sold billions of dollars worth of arms to Taiwan since the late 1970s. The Trump administration approved an $8 billion sale of Lockheed Martin F-16V fighter jets last year, and before that, President Barack Obama‘s administration announced multiple arms deals with Taiwan during his two terms. China has always strongly objected to these sales, threatening a variety of military and economic sanctions over the years.

“Would you meet with Kim Jong-un?” asked Cooper.

“Yeah,” replied Sanders, noting that he had criticized Trump for “everything under the sun,” but while the meeting itself was “not a bad thing to do,” Trump “went into that meeting unprepared.”

“I think it was a photo opportunity and did not have the kind of the diplomatic work necessary to make it a success. But I do not have a problem with sitting down with adversaries all over the world.”

Watch the video, above, via CBS. The full interview will air Sunday on 60 Minutes at 7:00 pm ET.

