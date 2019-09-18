Joe Biden continues to lead all the polls in the Democratic primary race (the current RCP average has him comfortably leading by a 10-point margin). But there’s been plenty of talk about Elizabeth Warren‘s growing momentum and a lot of media attention on the size of the crowds she’s getting at her campaign rallies.

Warren’s Monday rally in New York received similar attention for the size of the crowd at Washington Square Park.

And Matt Drudge appears to have noticed too, tweeting tonight a picture from that rally and adding, “It’s Elizabeth Warren’s nomination to lose…”

It's Elizabeth Warren's nomination to lose… pic.twitter.com/xfj2sQxOm3 — MATT DRUDGE (@DRUDGE) September 18, 2019

Yesterday, while traveling with reporters, President Trump weighed in on the Warren rally and said, “Anybody that can’t get people standing in the middle of Manhattan in the most densely populated area of the country – anybody could do that. I think more Democrats should do it.”

