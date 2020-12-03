Recently Trump-pardoned Lt. Gen. Michael Flynn told Fox Business host Lou Dobbs that the nation’s elections “should not be decided in the courts” — even as the president who just granted him clemency has been trying to do exactly that for the past several weeks.

During a Thursday evening appearance, Flynn discussed his recent pardon, but then turned to his burgeoning role in helping his legal benefactor overturn the 2020 election. Flynn’s personal lawyer, Sidney Powell, has also become one of Donald Trump’s most outspoken legal advocates, though she has lost every lawsuit she has brought on behalf of the president so far — thanks to incompetent filing as well as lack of any real evidence of widespread fraud.

Saying the country was suffering from a “crisis,” Flynn then elaborated: “Last point I’ll add, Lou, is that our elections, our election process should not be decided in the courts. But It should not be decided in the court system.”

“It should be decided by the people of this country,” Flynn went on. “And we have a Constitutional process. It’s a shame watching these legal battles that are going back and forth in the court system.”

So far, the Trump campaign or its surrogates have filed more than 40 lawsuits as part of their efforts to question the integrity of the 2020 election and radically overturn the certified results.

In addition, Flynn’s comments about the sanctity of the Constitution flew in the face of a statement he made just a day before, when he tweeted out his support for an explosive ad that ran in the Washginton Times. In that ad, a group of Trump supporters called on the president to “temporarily suspend the Constitution” and impose a “limited form of martial law” in order to disregard the November elections that he lost and re-run them under strict conditions that would disenfranchise millions.

“The governors of these various states, some of which I’ve mentioned, they’re going to have to have the guts to say either we’re going to have a country and a father and free election process, or we’re not,” Flynn went on to say, again intimating more extrajudicial measures could be necessary. “And if we don’t, I am afraid to think about what people will do in the future. Because, again, we’re a constitutional republic. This is our foundation.”

Watch the video above, via Fox News.

