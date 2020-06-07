Mike Huckabee Goes Off on Republicans Not Supporting Trump in 2020: You Don’t Like His ‘Bedside Manner’? ‘Get Over It’

Mike Huckabee went off on Republicans who aren’t supporting President Donald Trump’s reelection right now.

The New York Times reported that some notable Republicans are either hesitant to support Trump for reelection or are outright considering backing Joe Biden:

Former President George W. Bush won’t support the re-election of Mr. Trump, and Jeb Bush isn’t sure how he’ll vote, say people familiar with their thinking. Senator Mitt Romney of Utah won’t back Mr. Trump and is deliberating whether to again write in his wife, Ann, or cast another ballot this November. Cindy McCain, the widow of Senator John McCain, is almost certain to support Mr. Biden but is unsure how public to be about it because one of her sons is eying a run for office.

On Fox & Friends Sunday, Huckabee, after getting in a swipe at The New York Times, said if that report is true, “I’m going to be not just unhappy, I’m going to livid.”

He said Republicans who didn’t agree with Bush or McCain or Romney on everything still voted for them, saying that having issues with Trump’s “bedside manner” isn’t enough to oppose his reelection:

“There’s an incredibly long litany of things he’s done. And some of them say, ‘But I don’t like his personality.’ Well, get over it. This is not about electing a personality. This isn’t Hollywood. This is the rough, tumble word of politics. And maybe he’s not as genteel as some of us would like. But, by gosh, he’s getting the job done, and it’s time Republicans rally, because if they don’t, they’re going to get Joe Biden, who isn’t pro-life who is for higher taxes, open borders, he’s going to succumb to China. Everhing that we find disgusting he’s going to embrace it, including the socialists out here. That’s why we have to realize this is a simple choice and we better make the right move.”

