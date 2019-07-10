comScore

Mitch McConnell’s Dem Opponent, Amy McGrath, Leaves Heads Scratching With Bonkers Double Flip-Flop on Kavanaugh

By Reed RichardsonJul 10th, 2019, 7:56 pm

Amy McGrath

Republican Senator Mitch McConnell’s Democratic challenger, Amy McGrath, reversed course on whether she would’ve voted to confirm Brett Kavanaugh last fall. But then after bipartisan mockery of her flip-flop, she came back around to her original position just hours later.

In an interview with the Louisville Courier-Journal, McGrath initially changed her position from just one year ago, when she publicly opposed his confirmation while running for a Kentucky House seat. However, in her new reasoning McGrath said she believed the account of Dr. Christine Blasey Ford, who testified before Congress that Kavanaugh sexually assaulted her in high school.

“Yeah, I think [Blasey Ford’s account] is credible. I think this is — I think many Republicans thought it was credible,” McGrath told the Courier-Journal

“That wasn’t disqualifying then?” asked the reporter.

Well, I mean I think, again, I think it’s credible but given the amount of time that lapsed in between and from a judicial standpoint, I don’t think it would really disqualify him,” McGrath offered by way of an explanation.

Within hours, however, McGrath did a full 360, announcing on Twitter that she had changed her mind about changing her mind.

McGrath’s embarrassing spin comes after a blockbuster first 24 hours to her campaign, where she reportedly raised a jaw-dropping $2.5 million. McGrath’s shifting positions on the controversial Kavanaugh confirmation seemed to reflect an acknowledgement of the much tougher path to election she faces in a statewide race against McConnell. But her tortured logic and shifting principles managed to elicit bipartisan mockery on social media, nonetheless.


Photo by Jason Davis/Getty Images.

