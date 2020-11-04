WATCH LIVE: Trump Addresses Supporters From White House Amid Tight Race

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

President Donald Trump is expected to speak from the White House around 2:15 a.m. ET on Wednesday morning as the 2020 election with Vice President Joe Biden tightens up.

Trump’s biggest win of Tuesday night appears to be Florida so far — which netted him 29 electoral votes in the battleground state. But Biden picked up ground in NE-2 and Arizona, which Fox News has projected the democratic presidential candidate to win.

Biden addressed his supporters earlier on Wednesday, telling his supporters that “we believe we’re on track to win this election.”

“We could know the results as early as tomorrow morning but it may take a little longer,” Biden said around 12:30 p.m. ET Wednesday morning. “As I’ve said all along, it’s not my place or Donald Trump’s place to declare who’s won this election. That’s the decision of the American people. But I’m optimistic about this outcome.”

On Tuesday night, Trump also took to Twitter to baselessly claim “they are trying to STEAL the Election.”

We are up BIG, but they are trying to STEAL the Election. We will never let them do it. Votes cannot be cast after the Polls are closed! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 4, 2020

