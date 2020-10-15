President Donald Trump defended his amplification of a laughable QAnon conspiracy theory claiming the Navy SEAL team who killed Osama bin Laden only killed a body double.

Earlier this week, former SEAL Team 6 member and Trump supporter Robert O’Neil swatted down the conspiracy theory after the president retweeted a QAnon believer who has been pushing the claim. During Trump’s intense town hall with Savannah Guthrie, the NBC anchor brought this up and asked him: “Why would you send a lie like that to your followers?”

“That was a retweet,” Trump answered. “That was an opinion of somebody and that was a retweet. I’ll put it out there, people can decide for themselves.”

“You’re the president!” Guthrie interjected. “You’re not someone’s crazy uncle who can retweet whatever.”

Trump responded by briefly defending his retweets, then by complaining about the “fake” and “corrupt” media while saying “if I didn’t have social media…I wouldn’t be able to get the word out.”

“The word is false,” Guthrie pointed out, which Trump didn’t even acknowledge.

Watch above, via NBC.

