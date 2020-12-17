White House trade adviser Peter Navarro called for President Donald Trump to appoint a special prosecutor to investigate alleged irregularities in the 2020 election that he included in private “report” he released on Thursday.

One small problem: Trump is legally prohibited from appointing a special prosecutor or special counsel, which can only be named by the U.S. attorney general.

During an appearance on Fox News’ The Story, Navarro discussed his personal “investigation” of voter fraud, which recycles dozens of claims that have already been debunked by state election officials or run out of court for lack of any actual evidence. He alleged that the supposed similarities he found were evidence of collusion between numerous swing states, which would implicate the Republican governor and secretary of state from Georgia in the plot against the president.

“You suggest in this report that because you see similar things that happened in Arizona — I’m looking at the screen — Arizona, Georgia, Michigan, Nevada, Pennsylvania, and Wisconsin, that that suggests there was a coordination between these swing states to do all these things?” host Martha MacCallum pointed out. “Can you prove that?”

Buried in the long deflection that followed, where Navarro refused to answer directly, was this tell. “There is no silver bullet, but this was death by a thousand cuts in six dimensions,” he said. “If you look at the report carefully, anybody who reads that report will have more questions than answers that they’ve gotten so far.”

“What I think we need to do tomorrow is appoint a special prosecutor to look at this issue,” he insisted, moments later, before calling for the Georgia runoff election to be pushed back past Inauguration Day. “I think the Georgia race needs to be postponed until February because that place is a cesspool of activity. They run the table on all of these dimensions of irregularities.”

MacCallum broke in to note that many of Navarro’s claims of election fraud have already been examined and kicked out of numerous state and federal courts — sometimes by Trump-appointed judges.

“The problem is a lot of things you just named have been tried and I think about 50 cases that were shot down, freezing voting machines from all of that,” she pointed out. “How do you, you know, special prosecutor, you know, the Supreme Court turned it down?”

“The president has the authority to appoint a special prosecutor tomorrow,” Navarro falsely claimed. Per Title 28, § 600 of the U.S. Code, only the attorney general can appoint a special prosecutor or counsel. Oddly, that fact has been front and center in the news of late, as Trump has been asking his confidantes about pushing Bill Barr’s acting AG replacement to name a special counsel to investigate Hunter Biden.

“Is he going to do that?” MacCallum asked, not noting Trump doesn’t have the authority to do so.

“I think we need to do that,” Navarro replied, ducking the question.

Moments later, the Fox host again pressed Navarro on whether Trump will do something that he is legally unable to do. “Do you believe the president is going to hire a get special prosecutor, yes or no?”

“I would say it is up to him,” Navarro dodged once more, laughing. “Let’s see what happens.”

“All right,” MacCallum said, wrapping up the segment.

Watch the video above, via Fox News.

