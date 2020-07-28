Biden Campaign: ‘Don’t Believe’ Politico Story Kamala Harris Isn’t Lock for VP Because She Showed ‘No Remorse’ About Debate

Former Sen. Chris Dodd (D-CT) roiled the veepstakes when he reportedly said California Sen. Kamala Harris (D-CA) fell a notch because she didn’t “show remorse” for her debate exchange with former Vice President Joe Biden. But now the Biden campaign is responding, telling Fox News, “Don’t believe everything you read,” and that Biden still thinks very highly of Harris.

On Monday, Politico published a report in which Dodd, a leader on the task force vetting Biden’s VP candidates, allegedly slammed Harris over her confrontation with Biden at a debate last June:

When former Sen. Chris Dodd, a member of Joe Biden’s vice presidential search committee, recently asked Kamala Harris about her ambush on Biden in the first Democratic debate, Dodd was stunned by her response. “She laughed and said, ‘that’s politics.’ She had no remorse,” Dodd told a longtime Biden supporter and donor, who relayed the exchange to POLITICO on condition of anonymity. “Dodd felt it was a gimmick, that it was cheap,” the donor said. The person added that Dodd’s concerns about Harris were so deep that he’s helped elevate California Rep. Karen Bass during the vetting process, urging Biden to pick her because “she’s a loyal No. 2. And that’s what Biden really wants.” Through an aide, Dodd declined to comment. Advisers to Harris also declined to comment.

That article accomplished the near-impossible task of making “Chris Dodd” a top trending topic in the year 2020, and not in a good way.

But on Monday night’s edition of Fox News’ The Story with Martha MacCallum, Biden communications director Kate Bedingfield pushed back on the story.

Host Martha MacCallum summed up the Dodd quote from the Politico story, and asked, regarding Harris, “Is her star falling in this process?”

“I would say to that story don’t believe everything you read,” Bedingfield said. “The vice president has said many many times how highly he thinks of her, what an incredible advocate she has been in the Senate, he’s talked a lot about the admiration that he has for her personally, she was friends with his son Bo, they worked together as they were attorneys general.”

“So I would say that don’t believe everything that you read in Politico,” Bedingfield said.

The Dodd story caused considerable consternation online Monday, with many prominent users calling out a double-standard for VP candidates, and even calling for Dodd to be removed from the campaign.

“The Biden campaign and Dodd did not respond to requests for comment.” <—The Biden campaign has had all day to develop an acceptable response to Chris Dodd’s comments. No comment is UNACCEPTABLE. Dispatching the Blaccckkszzz to be dismissive is insulting. Repudiate & fire Dodd. https://t.co/t1zCzcX0wb pic.twitter.com/IizX03Dx5n — BlackWomenViews Media (@blackwomenviews) July 27, 2020

I also support Sen. Harris because it’s time for the white male fragility of the Chris Dodd’s of the world to be resoundingly rejected. @JoeBiden would be wise to recognize that & misogynoir when he sees it. Black women sure as hell do & we have looooooong memories. #NoRemorse — Dr. Avis (@SistahScholar) July 28, 2020

This. Plus, “She had no remorse”? Like remorse would have worked for him. Harris would as easily have been cast as opportunistic, vacillating, hypocritical. Try to imagine Dodd disparaging a competitive and aggressive male politician for being unapologetic on his own behalf. https://t.co/mIAoZ4OcNU — Soraya Chemaly (@schemaly) July 27, 2020

Dodd Comments About Kamala Harris. Bush 41 can say voodoo economics and get picked but woman of color punished for aggressively competing. Biden should kick Dodd off the campaign or force him to apologize. This is going to anger a whole lot of women https://t.co/pBHt3PVXgo — Jennifer Rubin (@JRubinBlogger) July 28, 2020

Why the hell would ⁦@JoeBiden⁩ put Chris Dodd – a 76 year-old lobbyist and embodiment of white establishment, who while in Congress had quite the scandalous reputation- in charge of vetting and leaking about a group of incredibly talented women??? https://t.co/TtUNN1vI7x — Ana Navarro-Cárdenas (@ananavarro) July 27, 2020

Because, quite frankly, nobody owes nobody else shit in this world. I’m a bit tired of Biden’s team of White Male Advisors running their goddamn mouths all the fucking time. It’s like Chris Dodd wants a bitch to Blexit and laugh in their faces as the world burns. STFU, CHRIS. — Bianca Kamala Harris the First of Her Name (@RealKHiveQueenB) July 27, 2020

When it comes to “cheap” behavior, Chris Dodd shouldn’t be casting the first stone https://t.co/TC4B6gEmia https://t.co/kK81fLSViC — Ellen Clegg (@ellenclegg) July 28, 2020

“‘She laughed & said, ‘that’s politics.’ She had no remorse’” said Chris Dodd. When your pals help you pick your lady VP based on how contrite she is about having challenged you in a debate. No no no no no nope this is gonna be the thing that ends me. https://t.co/lKSC0IiPim — Rebecca Traister (@rtraister) July 27, 2020

Bedingfield’s response doesn’t seem to have done the trick, at least not for people like Reecie Colbert, a prominent member of the Harris-supporting online collective known as the KHive. Colbert would still like to see Dodd fired from the selection task force.

Before 50 of yall DM me this trash ass response, this is not defending Kamala. This is dismissive, mealy-mouthed & inadequate. As I said yesterday they know they can get away with the disrespect & the process is tainted. Fire Chris Dodd! Don’t @ me with BSpic.twitter.com/MV7JRl3dKM https://t.co/TYu8LrctSW — BlackWomenViews Media (@blackwomenviews) July 28, 2020

Harris supporters can take some comfort in the artistry of Bedingfield’s response, in which she doesn’t deny Dodd said what he’s reported to have said (Dodd did not deny it either) — a potential sign that she means the article’s premise that Harris has faded from the top spot should not be believed. But retaining Dodd after comments that were offensive to so many could leave a bad taste in the aforementioned and very influential KHive’s mouths.

