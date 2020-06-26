Longtime Republican pollster Frank Luntz said on Fox News Friday that there’s no question President Donald Trump’s tone is hurting his reelection prospects.

Luntz said earlier Friday on CNBC that while anything could happen, right now the election is “Joe Biden’s to lose.”

In speaking with Bret Baier, Luntz talked about the president’s rhetoric with respect to the civil unrest going on across the country — particularly phrases like “law and order.”

Luntz brought up the undecided voters and said, “These are people who want empathy, they want understanding — the rhetoric, the language as different than what that president is communicating right now, and I think that is significantly contributing to his numbers getting worse.”

He brought up Trump’s bad numbers in several recent major polls, including a Fox News poll this week, and said, “I believe that the president’s tone is off and I think it’s actually hurting him in his reelection hopes.”

As Luntz spoke, graphics on screen showed that talk of “law and order” and “dominate the streets” and “warriors” and “the silent majority” are not effective lines for the president

Luntz recalled how in 2016 Trump famously declared “I am your voice,” but four years later he argued, “He doesn’t communicate that right now.”

“He’s not using the rhetoric of people he needs to win over, he’s using the rhetoric of people who he’s already won over,” he added.

You can watch above, via Fox News.

