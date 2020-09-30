Caroline Rose Giuliani debunked her own famous father, Rudy Giuliani, after the first presidential debate, with a devastatingly ironic post on Twitter that laid him low by condemning “spreading false gossip about a politician’s child.”

The younger Giuliani, who has publicly come out in support of Joe Biden’s 2020 campaign, followed up on her dad’s claims that Biden was lying about his son, Hunter, when he defended the president’s unproven claims in the debate. Trump and his campaign have relentlessly tried to claim Hunter Biden is a corrupt crony of his father.

“Time for a Free Press to tell the truth about the Biden Crime Family,” tweeted the elder Giuliani just minutes after the debate ended. Giuliani, who serves as Donald Trump’s personal lawyer, has become infamous as the campaign’s unabashed and often-bungling agent for digging up oppo research on Biden.

Biden is lying about Hunter Biden. The Biden Family made millions every place Biden was made Point Man by Obama in Iraq, Ukraine, China plus $3.5m from Putin’s ally and big bucks from Romania, Kazakhstan. Time for a Free Press to tell the truth about the Biden Crime Family. — Rudy W. Giuliani (@RudyGiuliani) September 30, 2020

Less than 90 minutes later, Giuliani’s daughter fired back at her dad: “Trump is the one lying about Hunter Biden. And I, for one, do not support spreading false gossip about a politician’s child.”

Trump is the one lying about Hunter Biden. And I, for one, do not support spreading false gossip about a politician’s child. Just sayin… https://t.co/QSHlgBVPQu — Caroline Rose Giuliani (@CarolineRoseGiu) September 30, 2020

And with final coup de grace aimed directly at her dad, Giuliani added: “Just sayin…”

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]