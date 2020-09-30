After an absolutely bonkers debate between President Donald Trump and Joe Biden that was described by more than one commentator as a total “sh*t show,” multiple cable news hosts openly pondered whether the future debates between the two candidates should be cancelled — a suggestion that was firmly and loudly rejected by Vice Presidential candidate Kamala Harris and other members of the Biden campaign.

Harris made the rounds on several channels’ post-debate coverage Tuesday.

“Very simple question, after what went down this evening, do you think Joe Biden should participate in a second or third debate?” CNN’s Jake Tapper asked Harris point-blank.

“Joe Biden’s never going to refuse to talk to the American people,” replied Harris, “and have any opportunity that he can to speak directly to American families and speak about the issues, speak the truth, and address the facts of where we are now, but also address the hopes and dreams of the American families and where we could be and Joe’s got a plan for dealing with those hopes and aspirations as well.”

Senior Biden campaign adviser Symone Sanders reaffirmed Harris’ comments in her own appearance on MSNBC.

Host Brian Williams noted that the Biden campaign had put out a press release touting their record fundraising during the debate, but other than that fundraising benefit, maybe they should consider cancelling the upcoming debates.

“Other than the optics of saying, ‘We don’t want to do this anymore,’ what’s the upside in doing two more of these?” asked Williams.

“Well, look, Brian, first and foremost,” replied Sanders, “you know, tonight you saw Joe Biden multiple times turn to the camera and speak directly to the American people at home. And so I think that’s the upside.”

“Look, people are hurting,” she continued, noting the “multiple crises” Americans were facing, including economic troubles and the coronavirus pandemic.

“And so folks want to hear, you know, what is your plan to help us get out of this? I think one of the most powerful moments tonight was when Vice President Biden turned to the camera at the end and talked about voting and reminded the American people that it’s us who has the power here. And if we go to the ballot box, if we participate in early voting, we can change things, that it doesn’t have to be this way, and we don’t have to continue to live through this chaos. Very powerful, and I think it was effective. And that’s what he plans to do in Miami.”

After discussing some other topics, Williams again circled back again to the idea of cancelling the upcoming debates, asking Sanders to “please share confidential inside stuff with our audience” and describe what Biden said when he got backstage with his campaign staff after the debate ended.

Asked Williams: “Did no one on the payroll say, ‘I don’t know why we’re going to do this again. All the norms were blown up tonight. Why bother with rules or moderators or time limits? Why are we doing any more of these?’ No one expressed that view?”

“Brian, when Vice President Biden came off the debate stage tonight, we went back and told him he did an excellent job,” replied Sanders. “He broke through, speaking directly to the American people,” she said, praising Biden for being “empathetic,” and “exhibit[ing] leadership” and “g[iving] folks hope,” whereas “all Donald Trump did was sow chaos, and he lied.”

“We’re going to come back and do this again in Miami,” an adamant Sanders declared, saying that running for president meant that you have to be accountable to the people.

“And Joe Biden is going to show up, and he’s going to answer the people’s questions in Miami. He’s going to take questions from voters across the state of Florida about the most pressing issues facing them. Donald Trump, we all know what he’s going to do. I hope he’s not going to belittle and berate voters in Florida, but you know what? You never know, Brian. But Joe Biden will be there to show you exactly what you can get post-November 3rd if folks go to the polls and elect him as the next President of the United States.”

“Fair enough,” Williams replied.

Watch the videos above, via CNN and MSNBC.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]