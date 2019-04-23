comScore

Sen. Cornyn’s Campaign Attacks ‘Vulgar’ Patton Oswalt After Comic Appears in Dem Challenger’s Video

By Josh FeldmanApr 23rd, 2019, 2:59 pm

MJ Hegar, an Air Force veteran, announced today she’s challenging incumbent Texas Senator John Cornyn in his 2020 reelection race. Hegar unsuccessfully ran for Congress in 2018, and you may be familiar with her from the the “Doors” campaign video that went viral last year.

The Democratic candidate reintroduces herself in the campaign video released today. It recalls how much that 2018 video spread online and even features a cameo from comedian Patton Oswalt.

The official Team Cornyn Twitter account responded to Hegar’s announcement by knocking her support from Hollywood and, more specifically, bringing up some of Oswalt’s old tweets:

(That last tweet, in case you’re wondering, was a reference to the U.S. premiere of The Young Pope.)

The tweets from the campaign account got some attention this afternoon and Oswalt mocked Cornyn in response:

