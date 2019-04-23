Sen. Cornyn’s Campaign Attacks ‘Vulgar’ Patton Oswalt After Comic Appears in Dem Challenger’s Video

MJ Hegar, an Air Force veteran, announced today she’s challenging incumbent Texas Senator John Cornyn in his 2020 reelection race. Hegar unsuccessfully ran for Congress in 2018, and you may be familiar with her from the the “Doors” campaign video that went viral last year.

The Democratic candidate reintroduces herself in the campaign video released today. It recalls how much that 2018 video spread online and even features a cameo from comedian Patton Oswalt.

The official Team Cornyn Twitter account responded to Hegar’s announcement by knocking her support from Hollywood and, more specifically, bringing up some of Oswalt’s old tweets:

Hollywood Hegar supporter and video guest star, Patton Oswalt, has tweeted some offensive comments over the years, reply A or B to let us know which one is more offensive to you: pic.twitter.com/gXgPvstK6V — Team Cornyn (@TeamCornyn) April 23, 2019

But wait… there’s more! Another reminder that Hollywood Hegar embraces this celebrity: pic.twitter.com/wHgyVNeLUO — Team Cornyn (@TeamCornyn) April 23, 2019

Hollywood Hegar & Vulgar Patton. The dynamic duo: pic.twitter.com/JTh00ozKkR — Team Cornyn (@TeamCornyn) April 23, 2019

(That last tweet, in case you’re wondering, was a reference to the U.S. premiere of The Young Pope.)

The tweets from the campaign account got some attention this afternoon and Oswalt mocked Cornyn in response:

Oh my God. Lemme put a nickel in the swear jar and then you can tell me about your crush on Theda Bara, you pointless fossil. https://t.co/iaGaJxCymU — Patton Oswalt (@pattonoswalt) April 23, 2019

Make sure to vote in Pop-Pop’s “Potty Patton” Poll! The winner gets a bag of Brach’s Sourballs and a Nehi bottle cap! https://t.co/iaGaJxCymU — Patton Oswalt (@pattonoswalt) April 23, 2019

👇👇👇 YOU’RE NOT GOOD AT TWITTER, POP-POP. I SAID, YOU’RE NOT GOOD AT — WHAT? YOU WANT MORE MASHED PEAS? NO, YOU CAN’T HAVE THE REMOTE. https://t.co/17akXEjY8p — Patton Oswalt (@pattonoswalt) April 23, 2019

Guys, if you’re offended by my “sailor talk” like the incel running the @TeamCornyn account is, put your outrage nickels in the swear jar below! https://t.co/6JTYt9bNJT https://t.co/szVCysDSZq — Patton Oswalt (@pattonoswalt) April 23, 2019

I just noticed: you *****’d the word “penis.” Oh my god you Pepperidge Farm dipshit. Go tell your constituents about the time you babysat Chester A. Arthur, drink your Ensure, and sit down. https://t.co/iaGaJxCymU — Patton Oswalt (@pattonoswalt) April 23, 2019

Hey @TeamCornyn — I know you got your Depends in a soggy bunch over the cursing in my Tweets. Sorry I can’t Tweet out good, clean rib-ticklers like your boss: https://t.co/8juZPrtKlE — Patton Oswalt (@pattonoswalt) April 23, 2019

“Dildo” isn’t a word that needs asterisks, Incel Ira. For example, “The dil** that runs @TeamCornyn must hate his life” can be written “The dildo that runs @TeamCornyn must hate his life.” #lifehack https://t.co/pDCkCNxmrR — Patton Oswalt (@pattonoswalt) April 23, 2019

Guys, don’t be some gross, potty-mouthed Twitter fiend like me! Learn from @JohnCornyn, with clean, curse-free Tweets like this one! pic.twitter.com/0Um8FJ4qAx — Patton Oswalt (@pattonoswalt) April 23, 2019

[Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images]

