Joe Biden’s Touchiness Isn’t His Biggest Problem, it’s His Out-of-Touchiness

Former Vice President Joe Biden has been on the verge of formally declaring his 2020 presidential bid for some time, but an official announcement date has thus far eluded him. Although he has not formally jumped in the race, many polls of Democratic challengers have him at or near the top as the presumptive favorite to win his party’s nomination.

But amid the delay, a curious thing appears to have happened. The longer Biden waits to announce, the less likely he seems to become the nominee. And that has less to do with the recent mini-scandal surrounding his alleged invasions of personal space and public displays of affection. Rather, it has more to do with Biden’s inability to capture the imagination of a Democratic party that’s very different than the one he once knew like the back of his hand.

In other words, Biden’s touchiness isn’t his biggest problem. It’s his out-of-touchiness.

Roughly three weeks ago, Biden’s imminent announcement was derailed by a number of women who came forward to detail how uncomfortable they were made to feel after “Uncle Joe” crossed a perceived line of touchiness and affection. To be clear, these accusations were not characterized sexual harassment, and therefore, they fell somewhat outside what we now define as the traditional boundaries of the #MeToo movement.

But the manner in which this political crisis was (ahem) handled by Biden proved that the core problem with his public persona, and viability as a presidential nominee is not, in fact, his touchiness, but his out-of-touchiness.

After the first accusation came to light, skeptics as well as his allies from the political-media establishment rushed to Biden’s defense. Mika Brzezinski led this charge going so far to call out Biden’s accusers. Donny Deutsch continued his streak of saying embarrassing things on live television, saying the genuineness of Biden’s hugs is actually what America needs right now. And Biden responded in a remarkably lo-fi home video that wasn’t even shot in landscape. While the guerilla-style response may have aimed for “down to earth” points, that was quickly overwhelmed by the rather stunning omission of an apology.

Shortly thereafter, Biden appeared on stage to give a speech to IBEW union members, and made news not for the merits of his speech, but for twice making jokes about accusations that came before. While the jokes were rather innocuous, many noted that it was perhaps too early to make light of recent allegations.

A press gaggle outside the event was quickly assembled so that Biden could clean up his mess. While he earnestly addressed the allegations, he again fell short of making a full apology. “I’m sorry I didn’t understand more,” he said, adding, “I’m not sorry for any of my intentions”

When asked if he expected more women to come forward to raise concerns about his behavior, Biden replied “I wouldn’t be surprised.” He added, “But I’ve had hundreds and hundreds of people who contact me and say the exact opposite.”

And this is where Biden demonstrated his failure to understand the current environment, whether it’s fair or not. It simply doesn’t matter what Biden thinks about his past displays of public affection. To paraphrase Nancy Pelosi and Kirsten Gillibrand, to name just two critics of Biden in this ordeal, what matters are the opinions of the women made to feel uncomfortable by Biden’s back rubs, head kisses, and whatever Uncle Joe did that creeped them out.

Putting so much weight on the feelings of just a handful of alleged victims is a dangerous precedent, to be sure. And litigating allegations entirely based on an accuser’s discomfort is the dystopian world that Tucker Carlson complained about in his apology for mocking Biden’s Eskimo kisses. But that’s where we are today, and a septuagenarian former vice president has probably never had less power in that dynamic. It may be unfair to his supporters, but that’s the way the pendulum swings.

By nearly all accounts, Biden is a very charming and likable guy. And the defenses of his character from within the beltway are surprisingly bipartisan, especially in this age of a deeply divided public discourse. Just days away from a likely announcement that Biden will be entering the 2020 general election, however, the challenges he faces are bigger than past hugs.

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez recently told Michael Issikof that while she would support whichever Democrat wins the nomination, the prospect of Biden atop the ticket did not excite her.

“That does not particularly animate me right now,” Ocasio-Cortez said, adding that she can “understand why people would be excited by that, this idea that we can go back to the good old days with Obama, with Obama’s vice president.”

“There’s an emotional element to that, but I don’t want to go back. I want to go forward,” she said.

The sentiment expressed by AOC is the purest expression of Biden’s current campaign problem. One that’s difficult to see him ever overcoming.

As a senator, Joe Biden was a frequent punchline for conservative media types, but his stature rose when he became vice president. The easy-going, consigliere role he played for President Barack Obama was perfectly suited for his avuncular mien. But it’s unlikely that will translate to success as a frontman, unless Biden changes his understanding of the current political landscape.

And it’s not at all clear that’s a trick this old dog is up to learning.

[Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images]

This is an opinion piece. The views expressed in this article are those of just the author.