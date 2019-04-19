Sen. Gillibrand Says She Misses Al Franken: ‘He Was Someone Who Really Served Us Well’

During a town hall in Iowa, presidential candidate and Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand (D-NY) said she and everyone else in the Senate misses former Sen. Al Franken (D-MN), who resigned over sexual misconduct allegations in 2018.

“Who asked that he’s very concerned about Senator Franken, now we are all concerned about Senator Franken and frankly we all miss him. He was someone who really served us well on the Judiciary Committee and was a strong senator, but the truth is he had eight credible allegations against him for groping and forcible kissing and they were corroborated at the time that happened, they were investigated by the press and they were found to be credible by multiple sources.”

“Two of those allegations were said when he was a senator and so for me and the other members of Congress, particularly the women in the Senate, we couldn’t carry his water any farther. We couldn’t stay silent and we couldn’t defend him. I couldn’t defend him,” she continued.

Gillibrand maintained it was ultimately his decision to resign since no senator can force another to resign.

“So I know we miss him, but he made a decision, it’s his alone to decide whether he resigns or not and that’s his choice,” she added.

Watch above.

