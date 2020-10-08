During her weekly press conference, Speaker Nancy Pelosi ridiculed comments made by President Donald Trump during an interview on Fox Business and teased an upcoming conversation about invoking the 25th Amendment to remove him from office.

Pelosi’s stunning comments came amidst a conversation focused on the currently stalled negotiations between the Democratic-held House of Representatives that she oversees and the Republican-controlled Senate, regarding the passing of another massive stimulus bill designed to give American citizens relief from a U.S. economy ravaged by the coronavirus pandemic.

Speaker Pelosi was asked by Politico’s Jake Sherman about her prospects for getting a deal done, given that the “president pulled away” from negotiations and Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell’s “hesitancy” about a larger package.

Pelosi said, “I do not know what the prospects are when we hear somebody saying ‘I am a perfect specimen and I am young, instead of addressing the facts, while 50,000 people were infected, reported to be infected yesterday and nearly 1,000 people died.”

Pelosi was referencing a Thursday morning interview with Marie Bartiromo in which President Trump made curious claims and/or jokes about his alleged recovery from Covid-19. Trump claimed “I don’t think I am contagious at all,” and gushed about his “strong form” and “amazing” recovery. “I’m back because I’m a perfect physical specimen and I’m extremely young,” Trump said. “So I am lucky in that way.”

Pelosi then dropped the 25th Amendment bomb, saying “By the way, come tomorrow because we will be talking about the 25th Amendment.”

The 25th Amendment to the U.S. Constitution effectively outlines how the Vice President replaces the sitting President if the latter dies, becomes sick, or is deemed to be incapable of fulfilling the duties that come with the office.

It is not clear if Pelosi’s comment was hyperbole, as she is not one to joke about the seriousness of the current political situation — but to tease such a major conversation, raises more questions than answers.

Watch above via CSPAN.

