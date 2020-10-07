Brian Kilmeade Blames Trump for Failed Stimulus Bill Negotiations: His Tweet ‘Cost People a Lot of Money’

President Donald Trump stunned much of the political media world when he announced via Twitter that he had directed Republican Congressional leadership, and members of his own cabinet, to stop negotiating another coronavirus-related stimulus bill and delay the passing of a trillion-dollar relief package until after the election.

The shocked and concerned set of pundits appear to be bipartisan. To wit, take Fox News co-host Brian Kilmeade, who seemed to blame Trump’s tweet for a downturn in the stock markets, and “cost people a lot of money.”

“For the president to come out with a tweet like that with the markets still open just crashed the market and cost people a lot of money,” he said, noting that just an hour before, federal chairman Jerome Powell put out a statement warning that “failing to object more help in the economy would risk weakening the tenuous recovery.”

“I actually think the president now has more pressure on him now than he had before his first tweet,” Kilmeade explained, “because Nancy Pelosi clearly could turn around and say it’s not my fault. I was having talks.”

“So it looks like the president is the one to blame now. I don’t know how he has leverage.”

Trump later tweeted that he was considering sending $1,200 individual checks to citizens, but it’s not clear yet if that is even possible before the election date of November 3rd.

Watch above via Fox News.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]