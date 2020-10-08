Nancy Pelosi Says Trump’s ‘Disassociation From Reality Would Be Funny If It Weren’t So Deadly’

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi responded to President Donald Trump calling himself the “perfect physical specimen,” declaring, “his disassociation from reality would be funny if it weren’t so deadly.”

After Trump — who tested positive for Covid-19 last week — said, “I don’t think I am contagious at all,” and “I’m a perfect physical specimen and I’m extremely young,” on Fox Business Thursday, Pelosi responded in a news conference.

“Here we are now, planting, staking out the territory so that the people will know there is a plan, and the plan isn’t for the president to say that he’s a perfect physical specimen,” Pelosi declared. “Specimen, maybe I can agree with that… And young, he said he was young.”

“His disassociation from reality would be funny if it weren’t so deadly,” she continued. “And his people, these enablers around who are enabling death, the death toll to rise. We have to shed a bright light on what has been possible for months that they chose to ignore because of their contempt for Congress and their disdain for governance.”

Watch above via CNBC.

