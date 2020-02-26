The Bloomberg Campaign Is Now Selling ‘Not a Socialist’ Hats

Donald Trump’s reelection campaign has gotten plenty of attention over the past year for selling incredibly specific merchandise, like items about Adam Schiff that say “pencilneck,” or “Where’s Hunter?” t-shirts, aimed at Joe Biden’s son. Now, Mike Bloomberg’s campaign is getting in on the act.

Team Bloomberg posted a hat with a dig at Sen. Bernie Sanders, Wednesday, featuring a “Not a Socialist” tagline.

Yes, really:

The hat is available to preorder and the item description notes, “Twice as many Americans have a positive impression of capitalism than socialism. (Pew Research 2019)”

Bloomberg has, of course, made socialism an issue in the two debates he’s appeared in. Last week, he swiped at Sanders and said, “The best known socialist in the country happens to be a millionaire with three houses.”

The cap has, like other Bloomberg attempts at hitting rivals, received ridicule on social media:

Democrats don’t care about this — Andy Richter (@AndyRichter) February 26, 2020

ever wanna just die https://t.co/t9K9NQmYLm — Kate Aronoff (@KateAronoff) February 26, 2020

Would not be psyched about this tweet if I were CAP lol. Keep going Mike you’re doing amazing sweetie https://t.co/ApaTUkNlst — Elizabeth Bruenig (@ebruenig) February 26, 2020

Cannot even tell you how much I cannot wait for the era of hats in politics to be over. https://t.co/QHVYTqJY2m — Jill Filipovic (@JillFilipovic) February 26, 2020

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]