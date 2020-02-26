comScore

The Bloomberg Campaign Is Now Selling ‘Not a Socialist’ Hats

By Josh FeldmanFeb 26th, 2020, 12:34 pm

Donald Trump’s reelection campaign has gotten plenty of attention over the past year for selling incredibly specific merchandise, like items about Adam Schiff that say “pencilneck,” or “Where’s Hunter?” t-shirts, aimed at Joe Biden’s son. Now, Mike Bloomberg’s campaign is getting in on the act.

Team Bloomberg posted a hat with a dig at Sen. Bernie Sanders, Wednesday, featuring a “Not a Socialist” tagline.

Yes, really:

The hat is available to preorder and the item description notes, “Twice as many Americans have a positive impression of capitalism than socialism. (Pew Research 2019)”

Bloomberg has, of course, made socialism an issue in the two debates he’s appeared in. Last week, he swiped at Sanders and said, “The best known socialist in the country happens to be a millionaire with three houses.”

The cap has, like other Bloomberg attempts at hitting rivals, received ridicule on social media:

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]

Filed Under:

Follow Mediaite:

Josh Feldman - Senior Editor

Josh Feldman is a Senior Editor at Mediaite. Email him here: [email protected] Follow him on Twitter: @feldmaniac

You may also like: