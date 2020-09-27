Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson is throwing his support behind Joe Biden and Kamala Harris.

Johnson spoke with the Democratic ticket in a video that dropped this morning and said while he’s never publicly endorsed a ticket for president before, he’s doing so now in this critical election.

Johnson commended both Biden and Harris for their years of service, calling the vice presidential nominee “a certified badass.” He also asked them about how they would earn the respect of the American people.

The Fast & Furious star explained in a Twitter message, “As a registered independent for years now with centrist ideologies, I do feel that Vice President Biden and Senator Harris are the best choice to lead our country.”

You can watch the announcement video above, via The Rock.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]