Abby Huntsman, soon to be leaving The View, conducted one more thorough interrogation on her way out — grilling former New York City Mayor Mike Bloomberg over his refusal to release several women who have sued him from non-disclosure agreements (NDAs).

During a tense interview on Wednesday’s program, Huntsman made reference to an ABC report which stated that several women connected to sexual harassment lawsuits dealing with Bloomberg allegedly making crude comments and fostering an uncomfortable workplace environment.

“As Senator [Elizabeth] Warren put it … ‘if your company has an enviable record, what do you have to hide?'”

“We don’t have anything to hide, but we made legal agreements which both sides wanted to keep things from coming out,” Bloomberg said. “They have a right to do that. Remember, just because you signed a nondisclosure doesn’t mean you can’t talk about other things. You just can’t talk about what was in that agreement … You don’t take away anybody’s rights to say what they want to say. They can continue to do that. They just made an agreement, and the company made an agreement, that we wouldn’t discuss a certain thing. And in most cases settlements typically in an agreement like that would be made. Every company goes through the same thing. Money changed hands and whatever.”

Bloomberg went on to say, “Did I ever tell a bawdy joke? Yeah, sure I did. Do I regret it? Yes, it’s embarrassing. But, you know, that’s the way I grew up.”

Watch above, via ABC.

