Austin Metcalf’s Dad Rips The View’s Sunny Hostin Over Karmelo Anthony Murder Trial: ‘Looking to Monetize the Death of my Son’

The father of slain teenager Austin Metcalf told Fox News that The View co-host Sunny Hostin had “no idea” about the facts in the trial of convicted murderer Karmelo Anthony, which he said was made obvious by Hostin ignorantly claiming Anthony acted in “self-defense” when he stabbed Metcalf to death.

Jeff Metcalf talked about his son, the trial, and the media’s reaction to it during an interview on The Will Cain Show on Monday.

Host Will Cain said he could play a clip of Hostin arguing Anthony had a legitimate “self-defense” claim that was overlooked by the Texas jury, but that he didn’t want to play it and upset his guest.

Metcalf said Hostin was “looking to monetize the death of my son,” just like several other pundits. “I really wish they wouldn’t speak about it at all,” he said.

He continued:

If that woman said that, she has no idea about the facts of the case — but she wants to spew her public opinion on a platform that reaches millions of people every day. Do I have that platform? No. But today I have a little platform to say what I’d like. She is completely wrong.

Metcalf’s appearance on Fox News came a few weeks after 19-year-old Anthony was sentenced to 35 years in prison for stabbing Metcalf to death at a 2025 high school track meet.

The jury found Anthony entered the tent for Metcalf’s HS track team and attacked Metcalf. Witnesses testified that Anthony told Metcalf, “Touch me, see what happens.”

Fox News reported:

The verbal dispute turned physical when Metcalf reportedly shoved or touched Anthony, prompting Anthony to stand up and stab the high school captain with a 3.5-inch folding knife. Witnesses… described Anthony as “the aggressor,” noting Metcalf was “unwilling to fight.”

Austin Metcalf bled to death in the arms of his twin brother, Hunter.

Hostin argued on The View that Anthony may have been simply defending himself.

“We also have to look at self-defense here, because there seems to be two systems of justice at play in this country, and there have been for a very long time,” Hostin claimed on Monday. “In this case, this young man, you heard [Anthony] say, ‘He put his hands on me and I told him not to.'”

She said another issue was that Metcalf severely outweighed Anthony; Hostin claimed Metcalf weighed 200 pounds, while Anthony was only 130 pounds.

But that was wrong. As the New York Post reported, Metcalf was 6’0, 200 pounds, and Anthony was listed at 5’11 and 162 pounds. Both were 17 years old at the time of the murder.

Hostin also argued that Anthony’s jury was unfair because there were no Black members; Anthony is Black and Metcalf is White, which led some to view the trial through a racial lens.

Lame duck Rep. Jasmine Crockett (D-TX) made similar arguments to Hostin right after Anthony was convicted. Crockett claimed the Metcalf family will never understand the “fear and agony” that Black Americans live with on a daily basis, even after their son was brutally killed.

Metcalf added he would be willing to appear on The View himself if ABC was willing to fly him to New York City.

Watch above via Fox News.

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