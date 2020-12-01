Georgia officials have been very outspoken debunking conspiracy theories about the election being pushed by not just supporters of the president but his own legal team and other high-profile pro-Trump lawyers.

Trumpworld has turned on top Georgia Republicans and election officials, with President Donald Trump and high-profile supporters attacking Brian Kemp, Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger and his wife getting death threats, and Georgia Lt. Gov. Geoff Duncan saying he has been directly sent insane election conspiracies online.

Georgia voting systems manager Gabriel Sterling reached a breaking point Tuesday and delivered a press conference where he said in no uncertain terms he is angry at what he’s witnessing.

A pissed-off and emotional Sterling repeatedly emphasized during his press conference, “It. Has. To. Stop.”

He explained that one 20-year-old tech in Georgia, just for doing the basics of his job, “has death threats and a noose out saying he should be hung for treason.”

Sterling said the threat against this young man in particular was the straw that broke the camel’s back for him. “This kid took a job. He just took a job. And it’s just wrong. I can’t begin to explain the level of anger I have right now over this.”

He sent a message to the president and Georgia’s senators, saying, “Mr. President, you have not condemned these actions or this language. Senators, you have not condemned this language or these actions. This has to stop. We need you to step up. And if you’re going to take a position of leadership, show some.”

Sterling brought up Raffensperger in particular and how they’ve been harassed and intimidated, with people showing up on their property and his wife getting horrible sexualized threats.

“All of you who have not said a damn word are complicit in this,” an angry Sterling continued. “Yes, fight for every legal vote, go through your due process. We encourage you. Use your First Amendment. That’s fine. Death threats, physical threats, intimidation — it’s too much. It’s not right, they’ve lost the moral high ground to claim that it is.”

Sterling bluntly said that Trump likely lost Georgia and added, “What you don’t have the ability to do — and you need to step up and say this — is stop inspiring people to commit potential acts of violence. Someone’s going to get hurt. Someone’s going to get shot. Someone’s going to get killed. And it’s not right.”

He implored the president to “be the bigger man” and “tell your supporters don’t be violent, don’t intimidate.”

