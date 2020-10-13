comScore

Trump Bewilders With Meme Mocking Biden as Old: The President’s ‘Already Underperforming With Seniors’

By Josh FeldmanOct 13th, 2020, 10:54 pm

Joe Biden, Donald Trump

President Donald Trump decided to troll his opponent Tuesday night by sharing a meme of Joe Biden in a retirement home along with “BIDEN FOR RESIDENT.”

This tweet surprised a lot of media figures on Twitter as not helpful for the president when he is losing with seniors to Biden. (Recent polls have Biden beating Trump among seniors by double digits.)

