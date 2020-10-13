Trump Bewilders With Meme Mocking Biden as Old: The President’s ‘Already Underperforming With Seniors’

President Donald Trump decided to troll his opponent Tuesday night by sharing a meme of Joe Biden in a retirement home along with “BIDEN FOR RESIDENT.”

This tweet surprised a lot of media figures on Twitter as not helpful for the president when he is losing with seniors to Biden. (Recent polls have Biden beating Trump among seniors by double digits.)

Forget how shabby this is for a president. Forget that not a single apologist for Trump will do more than clear their throat and change the subject. Trump NEEDS seniors. He's been begging for them to come back to him. Why Tweet this? It's so stupid. https://t.co/qLnXGsqxtW — Jonah Goldberg (@JonahDispatch) October 14, 2020

interesting thing to tweet when you are down +20 among seniors https://t.co/bfOhjkXNqz — Blake News (@blakehounshell) October 14, 2020

This does not seem like the thing to do if you're currently trailing with seniors in the must-win state of Florida. https://t.co/hEG0lZWGNz — Andrew Feinberg (@AndrewFeinberg) October 14, 2020

There goes The Villages… https://t.co/Ns9TK1f0ms — David Martosko (@dmartosko) October 14, 2020

Trump is badly underperforming with seniors, so his closing message is to… attack Biden by mocking seniors. It's a bold strategy, Cotton. Let's see if it pays off for 'em. https://t.co/8tWS1oGUnE — Josh Jordan (@NumbersMuncher) October 14, 2020

Joe Biden is the first Democratic presidential candidate in 20 years to be leading among seniors. 👉🏻 https://t.co/FYU2wB4FBU https://t.co/slKsGEfoiZ — Frank Luntz (@FrankLuntz) October 14, 2020

The president was already seeing a loss of support among seniors https://t.co/VeCTHfLyoi — Jonathan Lemire (@JonLemire) October 14, 2020

Trump tweeted a video last week for seniors calling them his “favorite people in the world” https://t.co/2hm73Xm298 — Katherine Faulders (@KFaulders) October 14, 2020

He’s trying to lose it’s the only explanation that makes sense lol pic.twitter.com/LIMXg4qyXF — Seth Mandel (@SethAMandel) October 14, 2020

This is, uh, a…counterintuitive way to try to win the critical senior vote… https://t.co/dS9rnvRBRT — Ashley Parker (@AshleyRParker) October 14, 2020

Interesting effort by Trump to win back the senior vote that polls show he’s losing https://t.co/2aFEGGe3mR — Glenn Kessler (@GlennKesslerWP) October 14, 2020

