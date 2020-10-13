Fox News scored a massive daytime rating win on Monday thanks to its coverage of the Amy Coney Barrett Supreme Court nomination hearings. And the network also swamped CNN and MSNBC in primetime.

According to Nielsen Media Research, Fox News’ daytime ratings on Monday peaked during the 2:00 p.m. hour as Judge Barrett gave her opening statement to the Senate Judiciary Committee. In that afternoon time slot, Fox gathered an impressive 637,000 viewers in the coveted 25 – 54 age demographic (3.84 million overall). That ranked in the top five in all of cable news on Monday in the demo (5th) and in total viewers (4th), only being beat out by Fox News’ primetime lineup and The Five.

In addition, the network handily beat CNN and MSNBC from the end of of its Fox & Friends morning show through 2:20 p.m as all the cable networks turned to the high-visibility Supreme Court fight. Thanks to those strong daytime audience numbers, Fox averaged 477,000 viewers in the demo in total day, with 2.86 million viewers overall between 6:00 a.m. to 2:00 a.m.. Those marks beat CNN’s 327,000 A25 – 54 viewers (1.25 million) and MSNBC’s 259,000 viewers in the demo (1.69 million).

In primetime, Fox’s Tucker Carlson Tonight led all of cable news with 883,000 viewers in the demo and surpassing five million (5.13 million) in total. Coming in behind Carlson was Fox’s 9:00 p.m. flagship, Hannity, which pulled in 691,000 A25 – 54 viewers and 4.37 million in total. The Ingraham Angle rounded out cable news’ medal stand on Monday, with 666,000 viewers in the demo, 3.78 million overall.

On average, Fox News attracted a Monday primetime audience of 747,000 in the demo, and 4.43 million in total. CNN topped the half-million mark (507,000) in the demo, but came in third in overall viewers with 1.92 million. MSNBC’s 414,000 A25 – 54 viewers trailed CNN and Fox but the network place second in primetime on Monday with 2.67 million total viewers.

