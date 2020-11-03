CNN’s John King looked at former Vice President Joe Biden’s early lead in Ohio and declared that if the state flips blue, President Donald Trump “has no path to reelection.”

King, whose Election Night coverage earned raves on social media, delivered some hope to millions of nail-chewing Democrats when he broke down Biden’s performance in Ohio Tuesday night.

He noted Biden’s 10-point lead over Trump — 54.4 percent to 44.4 percent with 44 percent reporting — and the way he is over-performing former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton’s 2016 numbers in key parts of the state.

“We don’t know how it’s going to end tonight, we know Joe Biden is more competitive in this race and across the industrial Midwest with blue collar Americans who voted for Trump,” King said, and went over the ex-veep’s performance in the state’s suburbs and counties where Trump wom in 2016.

“Joe Biden flips this state blue, Donald Trump has no path to reelection,” King summed up, then repeated “If Biden flips this state blue, Donald Trump has no path to reelection. That’s why we’re going to spend some time on this.”

Moments later, as he discussed the close race in North Carolina, King doubled back to say “I said if Joe Biden wins Ohio, Donald Trump’s path to reaction is blocked. if Biden wins North Carolina, Donald Trump’s path the reelection is almost blocks. You can come up with some other scenarios but it’s really hard.”

Watch the clip above via CNN.

