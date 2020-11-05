Trump Issues Call to ‘STOP THE COUNT!’ Which Would Render Him the Loser of the 2020 Election

President Donald Trump is frantically calling for the immediate end of vote tabulation — a demand which, if it were carried out, would result in his losing the 2020 election.

The president made his plea in an all-caps Thursday morning tweet.

“STOP THE COUNT!” Trump wrote.

STOP THE COUNT! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 5, 2020

If votes were no longer counted, Trump would benefit in states such as Pennsylvania, Georgia, and North Carolina — where he currently holds leads. However, the gambit would work against him in Arizona and Nevada, where former Vice President Joe Biden currently has the advantage.

If the vote count were stopped at this moment, victories in Pennsylvania, Georgia, and North Carolina would not be enough to offset losses in Arizona and Nevada. Biden would have the necessary 270 electoral votes to win the White House.

Trump, at least, is being ideologically consistent — as he has repeatedly demanded that the election winner be declared in a timely fashion. Other people in his circle, however, realize that tact would not work out to the president’s benefit right now, and have thus changed their tune.

“Why are we in such a rush to finish this election prematurely?” Kellyanne Conway said on Fox & Friends Thursday. “Let’s be patient, let’s take a deep breath, let’s count every legal vote. I think it’s a time to be methodical and not emotional.”

