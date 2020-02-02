Democratic presidential candidate Mike Bloomberg’s Super Bowl ad breaks from his pattern of attacking President Donald Trump and instead touts the former New York City mayor’s record of fighting against the “national crisis” of gun violence.

The 30-second ad, scheduled to run between the end of the halftime show and the start of the third quarter, cost the Bloomberg campaign $11 million and tells the story of George Kemp Jr., a football-obsessed boy from Houston who was later shot and killed in 2013 at the age of 20.

“I just kept saying, ‘You cannot tell me the child I gave birth to is no longer here,'” an emotional Calandrian Kemp, George’s mother, said. “Lives are being lost every day. It is a national crisis.”

“I heard Mike Bloomberg speak. He has been in this fight for so long,” Kemp adds, referring the gun control group, Everytown for Gun Safter, that Bloomberg founded that same year. “When I heard Mike was stepping into the [2020] ring, I thought, ‘Now we have a dog in the fight!'”

“I know Mike is not afraid of the gun lobby,” Kemp said, “They are scared of him…and they should be.”

